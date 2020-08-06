Tangipahoa authorities ask public for help in locating two missing teens

HAMMOND - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two missing/runaway teens.

The two cases are not related.

Authorities say 17-year-old Desiree Stakes left her residence around 2 p.m. Monday, August 3 and has not returned.

Stakes is described as blonde, 5'3" in height, and 96 lbs.

The second missing teen is 16-year-old Cardasha Harris who was last seen leaving her Ponchatoula residence at 3 p.m.

Authorities say Harris is approximately 5'3" in height and 160 lbs.

Both families and authorities are worried about the safety and well-being of these children.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is urged to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 345-6150.

The Sheriff's Office says this year alone, over 45 runaway teens have been reported.

“Finding missing juveniles, who are those under 18, is an important focus for this office,” states Sheriff Edwards. “Though the majority of missing juvenile cases lack a criminal component, our end goal is to see that children return home safe.”

In a press release issued Thursday, the Sheriff's Office explained that one of the biggest tools for investigators in locating runaways is cooperation from parents and friends. The more information a parent can provide, the better the chance law enforcement has of determining where their child may be.

The Sheriff's Office said, "We encourage all parents or guardians to take an active role and learn as much about their children’s friends as possible."

Members of the community have been asked to keep an eye out for both Stakes and Harris and contact authorities as soon as they are seen.