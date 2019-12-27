Tanger Outlets Gonzales donates over $6K to cancer treatment center

(left to right) Jeanne St. Germain, Yuri Thomas, Kelly Field, Randy Raschke, Allison Huber, Savannah Henry Photo: Tanger Outlets Gonzales

GONZALES - After a month-long campaign to raise money and breast cancer awareness, a popular Gonzales shopping center donated thousands of dollars to a local cancer treatment center.

Tanger Outlets Gonzales donated $6,448.11 to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, earlier this month.

The funds were raised throughout the month of October as part of the 26th annual Tanger PINK Campaign, which began in 1993.

Since that year, Tanger has contributed more than $18,000,000 to breast cancer research through a host of charitable efforts, including the PINK Campaign, 5K races, on-site events, and other breast cancer-related fundraising initiatives across the U.S.

Mary Bird Perkins benefits the community by offering screening, medical services, and various forms of support.

