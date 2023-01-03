Taliban tell Trump: 'it's time to leave Afghanistan'

KABUL, Afghanistan - The Taliban is telling the U.S. that it's time to leave Afghanistan.



The long rambling letter addressed to President Donald Trump was emailed today to journalists. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid warns Trump that peace will be elusive as long as foreign troops are on Afghan soil.



He says independence from foreign dominance is "the only asset" that an impoverished nation like Afghanistan truly has.