Tailgate on 2: LSU vs Ark & SU vs TX SU

BATON ROUGE - LSU and Southern both had home games Saturday, allowing for a double day of tailgating.

With an early kickoff time of 11:45 a.m. for the Tigers, fans were out bright and early.

One of those tailgates was called the Landing Strip. One thing that caught the eye of everyone who passed it was an inflatable turkey dressed as a football player.

"This is all about the seasons. We celebrate not just the season of LSU football, but also our seasons, a pumpkin for Halloween. We've got the Turkey, obviously for Thanksgiving, and if you come around for the next game, we'll certainly have a Christmas tree and possibly Santa Claus," Darren Marse with Landing Strip said.

They're situated along Dalrymple Drive, and right across from them was Mardi Gras Mike, the famous Tiger statue that traveled to Omaha in support of the Tigers baseball team's road to the College World Series.

Also, along Dalrymple was a tailgate called Purple Reign. One of its founders is LSU fan Mike Blount.

"My bride and I started on one Saturday evening with one tent and two chairs, probably 12, 13 years, 14 years ago now," Blount said.

Over on the Bluff, Southern fans were tailgating for their last home game of the season in Baton Rouge.

"We do this every weekend. We travel to away games and we're here at all the home games supporting the Jaguars," Southern fan Raheem Pierce said.

Next week is the final LSU home game. If you would like your tailgate's story to be told on WBRZ, then email jcollins@wbrz.com. Tell us what game you will be at and a little bit about your tailgate. WBRZ will come and share its story.