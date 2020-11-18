Tad warmer today, Iota still moving through Central America

It will be a tad warmer today, but still clear and cool.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s this afternoon with clear blue skies. It may be a little windy this afternoon as well. Keep in mind that now with the time change, the warmest time of the day is around 3 pm. After that, temperatures drop and the evening hours are often much cooler than the afternoon highs. Today by 6 pm temperatures will be in the low 60s and upper 50s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s.

Up next: Highs will continue to be in the mid 70s through Thursday as high pressure continues to bring us cool northerly air. Overnight lows will be in the 40s. By the end of the week, the high pressure will shift and so will our wind flow. As winds move to become out of the east and southeast, more Gulf moisture will move along with it. This will increase humidity and temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s and lows will be in the 50s. By the weekend, highs will be in the 80s and lows will approach 60 degrees. The next cold front is queued up for early next week and may bring some rain as it passes. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

Hurricane Iota made landfall on the eastern Nicaraguan coastline last night around 10:45 pm as a dangerous category 4 hurricane. Iota made landfall just miles away from where Hurricane Eta made landfall on November 3rd. Now, Iota is still a category 1 hurricane and continues to move westward over Nicaragua. Click here for the latest forecast cone.

In addition, there is also another area to watch in the Caribbean with a 40% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

AREA TO WATCH

FROM THE NHC: A broad area of low pressure could form in a couple of days over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for slow development, and a tropical depression could form by the weekend while the system moves slowly westward or west-southwestward across the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, areas of heavy rain are possible during the next several days from Nicaragua southward across Central America and into Colombia. These rains could cause new flooding concerns, especially across previously inundated areas.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.

