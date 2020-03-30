78°
Taco Bell to hand out one free taco to each drive-thru customer, Tuesday

2 hours 23 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2020
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Taco Bell

Taco Bell doesn't want anyone to go hungry on Taco Tuesday, that's why on Tuesday, March 31st the fast food chain is handing out one free taco to each of its drive-thru costumers. 

No purchase is required, every customer will simply receive a free "Doritos Locos" taco.

Taco Bell's CEO says it's a way to thank people for showing up for their communities.

