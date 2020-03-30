78°
Taco Bell to hand out one free taco to each drive-thru customer, Tuesday
Taco Bell doesn't want anyone to go hungry on Taco Tuesday, that's why on Tuesday, March 31st the fast food chain is handing out one free taco to each of its drive-thru costumers.
No purchase is required, every customer will simply receive a free "Doritos Locos" taco.
Taco Bell's CEO says it's a way to thank people for showing up for their communities.
Now more than ever, we could all use a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Get yours this Tuesday 3/31 when you visit our drive-thru.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 29, 2020
