Taco Bell recalls seasoned beef due to possible metal contamination

Photo: Taco Bell

According to CNN, about 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef used in Taco Bell's burritos and tacos have been pulled from restaurant locations across the nation.

On Monday, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA) confirmed that Kenosha Beef International recalled seasoned beef prepared between the dates of Sept. 20, 2019 to Oct. 4, 2019 due to the possibility that it had been contaminated with metal shavings.

On Tuesday, Taco Bell, likewise, announced that it had voluntarily recalled the product.

The president of North America, Taco Bell Corp., said, "Nothing is more important than our customers' safety, and nothing means more to us than their trust."

This recalls follows the popular chain's July announcement regarding a supplier shortages of tortillas, which they have been, "working diligently to replenish."