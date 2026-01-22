Tabasco to sell its hottest sauce yet: Scorpion

AVERY ISLAND – The spiciest local brand is getting even spicier (yes, it's possible).

This week, Tabasco launched its Scorpion Sauce. The Scorpion variety is 20 times hotter than the original Tabasco sauce.

Tabasco cautioned the sauce is “not for the wary.” The release is making national news through many food reporting outlets. It was featured on the website of NBC News' Today Show.

The sauce is made of scorpion peppers, guava, pineapple and some of the original Tabasco sauce. Scorpion peppers, discovered in 2012 NBC News reported, are 240 times hotter than jalapenos.

Since 1868, Tabasco has been manufactured at the Avery Island, Louisiana, plant outside New Iberia.

The Scorpion Sauce is only available at the plant's store or on the company's website. Click HERE to buy… good luck.

