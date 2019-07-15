Tabasco represents Louisiana at White House's 'Made in America' showcase

WASHINGTON - The makers of Tabasco hot sauce were in Washington, D.C. Monday to represent Louisiana-made products at a special White House event.

Photos tweeted out by Vice President Mike Pence showed several of the home-grown products on display for the White House's 'Made in America' showcase. Among the tables highlighting goods from all 50 states were representatives for Louisiana's Tabasco sauce.

Today’s #MadeinAmerica event at the @WhiteHouse showcases what makes our country GREAT! It is always amazing to see those words “Made in the USA” and it was an honor to see all 50 states representing their products! pic.twitter.com/e4Zv4DpcgB — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 15, 2019

The annual showcase is the third put on by President Trump since he took office in 2017.