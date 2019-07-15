Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tabasco represents Louisiana at White House's 'Made in America' showcase

By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - The makers of Tabasco hot sauce were in Washington, D.C. Monday to represent Louisiana-made products at a special White House event.

Photos tweeted out by Vice President Mike Pence showed several of the home-grown products on display for the White House's 'Made in America' showcase. Among the tables highlighting goods from all 50 states were representatives for Louisiana's Tabasco sauce.

The annual showcase is the third put on by President Trump since he took office in 2017.

