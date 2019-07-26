T-Mobile expects to close Sprint deal in 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - T-Mobile CEO John Legere says he's hoping to engage with state attorneys general who have sued to block its $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint.

Legere says he believes the deal can close by the end of the year. The Justice Department approved the deal on Friday, clearing a major hurdle for a deal set to transform the telecom industry.

To win approval, T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to sell some prepaid businesses and airwave rights for wireless service to satellite-TV company Dish. But many critics say that's not good enough.

Democratic attorneys general from 13 states have sued to stop the takeover, citing consumer harm. New York Attorney General Letitia James says having Dish as a smaller rival "will not address the merger's harm to consumers, workers, and innovation."