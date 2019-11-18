65°
T-Mobile CEO to step down April, 2020

3 hours 7 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, November 18 2019 Nov 18, 2019 November 18, 2019 8:48 AM November 18, 2019 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Verge

T-Mobile has announced that its CEO, John Legere, will be stepping down following the expiration of his contract in April 2020.

According to CNN, Legere will be replaced by T-Mobile’s current president and chief operating officer, Mike Sievert.

The company’s announcement happened amid speculation that Legere had been a leading contender to become CEO of WeWork. But Legere denied this on Monday, during a conference call with analysts.

Legere said he was never in discussions with WeWork and added that rumors about him leaving made things "awkward" since he was already in the process of hashing out a T-Mobile succession plan.

T-Mobile says Legere will remain a board member and assist with the company’s pending acquisition of Sprint.

