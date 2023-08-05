83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Syrian troops capture more of Aleppo

6 years 8 months 5 days ago Monday, November 28 2016 Nov 28, 2016 November 28, 2016 6:51 AM November 28, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

Trending News

BEIRUT - Syrian state media is reporting that much of the northern part of Aleppo is now under state control.

The news agency SANA is reporting that government forces have captured another neighborhood in eastern Aleppo that had been controlled by rebels.

The head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says over the past few days Syrian government forces have captured some 10 neighborhoods, putting nearly 30 percent of Aleppo under government control.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days