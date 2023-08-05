83°
Syrian troops capture more of Aleppo
BEIRUT - Syrian state media is reporting that much of the northern part of Aleppo is now under state control.
The news agency SANA is reporting that government forces have captured another neighborhood in eastern Aleppo that had been controlled by rebels.
The head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says over the past few days Syrian government forces have captured some 10 neighborhoods, putting nearly 30 percent of Aleppo under government control.
