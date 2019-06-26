Sylvia Weatherspoon voted best TV personality, Wearin' of the Green named BR's best parade in 225 Magazine

BATON ROUGE - Longtime WBRZ anchor Sylvia Weatherspoon was voted 'Best TV Personality' by Baton Rouge locals in 2019's 'Best of 225' awards.

The awards, put together by 225 Magazine, are voted on by readers for a number of categories ranging from news to food and entertainment. This year's winners were revealed live at the magazine's annual Hot Off the Press party hosted at the Red Stick Social Wednesday evening.

Julio Melara, the CEO of 225 Magazine, joined Pat Shingleton on WBRZ's 6 o'clock newscast to break the news to Sylvia live on air. She was visibly shocked to hear her own name.

"Wait what?!" Weatherspoon exclaimed in surprise. "Is this a joke?"

Also claiming an award was WBRZ's Wearin' of the Green Parade, which was once again voted the area's top parade.