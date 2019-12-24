Sylvia's 'Spirit of Christmas' airs Wednesday morning on WBRZ - See recipes here

Join WBRZ anchor Sylvia Weatherspoon as she shares the Spirit of Christmas in her hour-long special report Wednesday morning from 6 to 7.

Watch the Spirit of Christmas on WBRZ.

A re-broadcast will be seen from nine-10 on WBRZ+ Wednesday evening. Earlier Christmas day, WBRZ+ will broadcast its annual tradition: The Yule log.

Here's how to watch WBRZ +

Some stories seen in the special broadcast:

The Orgeron's Christmas

Tonja Myles and her Christmas tea

Mary Grace and the keys to Christmas

Recipes featured on the show

First Lady Donna Edwards’ crock pot dressing

1 ½ cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped celery

¼ cup oil

1 tbsp. salt

1 tbsp. sage

1 tsp. poultry seasoning

2 cups white bread (day old)

6 cups sweet corn bread

2 cans cream of chicken soup

2 cans chicken broth (broth from stewed chicken can be used)

3 eggs

1 tbsp. vinegar

3 chicken breasts, stewed until done

Cook onion and celery until tender in the oil. Add sage, poultry seasoning and salt. Combine white bread and sweet cornbread into large mixing bowl. Stir onion mixture into bread mixture. In a separate bowl combine soup, broth, eggs and vinegar. Stir mixture gently. Combine mixture with other ingredients and mix well. Pour into crock pot and cook on high for 30 minutes. Turn down heat to low and cook for 3-4 hours. Add broken pieces of chicken to crock pot for the last hour.

Tonja Myles cucumber sandwich

Slice 1 cucumber using a mandoline slicer. In a small bowl add 1 tablespoon of honey, 1 tablespoon of balsamic vinaigrette and whisk well. Marinade cucumber for 10 minutes. Blot cucumber slices with paper towels. Make chive butter by mixing soft chives and salted butter and keep at room temperature. Cut white bread into circles using a cookie cutter. Butter sides of bread circles; Sandwiching them between a slice of cucumber. Garnish with a paper-thin slice of cucumber skewered.

Kelly Orgeron's coconut bonbons

2 lbs powdered sugar

1 can Eagle brand milk

12 oz coconut angel flake

2 sticks melted butter

2 cups of pecans

1 tsp vanilla

Mix ingredients; Roll into balls and chill. Melt one, 12 ounce bag of chocolate chips with 1/2 paraffin stick.

Kelly Orgeron's peanut butter bonbons

1 lb powdered sugar

2 cups peanut butter

1/2 tsp vanilla

1 stick melted margarine

Mix ingredients; Roll into balls and chill. Melt one, 12 ounce bag of chocolate chips with 1/2 paraffin stick.

First Gentleman Marvin Broome's German Lentil Soup

½ lb diced bacon

2 cups diced onions

1/2 c. diced leeks (white parts only)

2 cups diced or thickly sliced carrots

1 cup diced celery

1 lb green or brown lentils

1 meaty ham bone

8 cups water or chicken broth

2 bay leaves

1 Tbs parsley

2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp nutmeg

½ tsp freshly ground pepper

2 - 4 cups cubed potatoes

vinegar to taste (about 2 Tbsp)

In a large soup pot, sauté bacon until almost crispy. Remove bacon. Add onions, carrots, leeks, and celery

saute for about 5 minutes.

Wash lentils and pick over and remove any little stones, etc., if necessary.

Add lentils, ham bone, water (broth), bay leaves, salt, and pepper to soup pot, stirring to scrape up any browned bits on the bottom of the pot.

Bring to simmer, cover, and simmer for 30 minutes.

Add cubed potatoes and continue simmering for about 15 - 30 minutes until vegetables and lentils are tender, adding more water if the soup is too thick. Remove ham bone. Pick off any meat from the bone and along with bacon bits, return to the soup.

Add more salt and pepper if needed.

Add vinegar to taste.

Makes 8 servings