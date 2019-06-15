89°
Swimmer missing from race down New York's Hudson River
NEW YORK (AP) - Police are searching for a swimmer who went missing during a race down New York's Hudson River.
Authorities say 67-year-old Charles van der Horst of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was reported missing just after 3 p.m. Friday near the George Washington Bridge.
The New York City Police Department says the search for van der Horst resumed Saturday after being suspended late Friday.
Van der Horst was taking part in a multi-stage 120-mile (193-kilometer) race down the Hudson called the 8 Bridges Race. Organizers canceled Saturday's seventh and final stage of the race.
New York Open Water, the organization running the event, says safety protocols were in place and police were escorting the swimmers.
Van der Horst is a retired professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina.
