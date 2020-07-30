82°
SWAT team surrounds home near Central Thursday in hours-long standoff
BATON ROUGE- The Sheriff's SWAT team and other deputies surrounded a Lovett Road house for hours Thursday in an attempt to arrest a man on outstanding warrants.
The man ran into his house in the 12200 block of Lovett when deputies arrived around 4:30 p.m.
The standoff continued nearly five hours later.
Authorities say his warrants are drug and weapon-related.
This is an ongoing story.
