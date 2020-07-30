82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SWAT team surrounds home near Central Thursday in hours-long standoff

1 hour 57 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 July 30, 2020 9:07 PM July 30, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE- The Sheriff's SWAT team and other deputies surrounded a Lovett Road house for hours Thursday in an attempt to arrest a man on outstanding warrants.

The man ran into his house in the 12200 block of Lovett when deputies arrived around 4:30 p.m.

The standoff continued nearly five hours later.

Authorities say his warrants are drug and weapon-related.

This is an ongoing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days