SWAT team surrounds home near Central Thursday in hours-long standoff

BATON ROUGE- The Sheriff's SWAT team and other deputies surrounded a Lovett Road house for hours Thursday in an attempt to arrest a man on outstanding warrants.

The man ran into his house in the 12200 block of Lovett when deputies arrived around 4:30 p.m.

The standoff continued nearly five hours later.

Authorities say his warrants are drug and weapon-related.

This is an ongoing story.