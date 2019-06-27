94°
Swamp pop music festival, cook-off set for Saturday
GONZALES - Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and 100.7 The Tiger are gearing up for a weekend festival and cook-off.
The Swamp Pop Music Festival and BBQ Cook-Off will be held at the Lamar-Dixon Center from 3 p.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. The festival music lineup includes Na Na Sha, Don Rich, Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition, and Mike Broussard and The Night Train.
Advanced tickets are $20, or people can buy them at the event for $25.
Click here to buy tickets.
More information on the event can be found here.
