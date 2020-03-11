77°
SWAC to play men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans due to coronavirus fears
BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced attendance restrictions for this weekends men's and women's basketball tournaments in Birmingham, Alabama.
Only team personnel and family will be able to attend games. No general fans will be allowed.
SWAC going with team personnel and family only for their Tournament which starts Friday in Birmingham.— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) March 11, 2020
No general fans allowed.
Southern plays Friday night vs. TSU #SWAC #HBCU https://t.co/exwXCYUtg8
Southern is scheduled to play Friday night versus Texas Southern University.
