SWAC to play men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans due to coronavirus fears

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced attendance restrictions for this weekends men's and women's basketball tournaments in Birmingham, Alabama.

Only team personnel and family will be able to attend games. No general fans will be allowed.

Southern plays Friday night vs. TSU #SWAC #HBCU https://t.co/exwXCYUtg8 — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) March 11, 2020

Southern is scheduled to play Friday night versus Texas Southern University.