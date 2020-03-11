77°
SWAC to play men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans due to coronavirus fears

48 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 March 11, 2020 5:35 PM March 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced attendance restrictions for this weekends men's and women's basketball tournaments in Birmingham, Alabama. 

Only team personnel and family will be able to attend games. No general fans will be allowed.

Southern is scheduled to play Friday night versus Texas Southern University. 

