SWAC Championship no longer in Birmingham, site to be decided by rank

Photo: AL.com

BIRMINGHAM, AL - A scheduling conflict at the predetermined venue for the SWAC's Championship means the title game will be played at an entirely different site. But the method for choosing the game's new destination is adding an extra layer of interest to the remainder of the season.

According to AL.com, the SWAC team with the highest overall ranking will host the game between the East and West Division champions. The change is due to UAB being in the running to host the CUSA championship game on Dec. 1, SWAC officials elected to move their game to an on-campus site.

The move could prove advantageous for Southern University, which leads the Western Division at this point in the season.