SWAC cancels remainder of 2020 men's and women's basketball tournaments

BIRMINGHAM, ALA - After consulting with government and public health representatives, officials with the Southern Athletic Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments have been canceled.

Concerns related to the spread of novel coronavirus are the reason for the cancellation.

SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland issued a statement, saying, "In the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans this decision was ultimately one that we had no other choice but to make.”

“We will continue to access this very fluid situation in consultation with governmental and public health officials and the NCAA, ensuring that we take all the preventative measures needed to protect our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans.”  

Click here for more information on the cancellation. 

