Suspicious package outside courthouse was 'bag of clothes'

BATON ROUGE - U.S. Marshals say a suspicious package that closed streets outside the federal courthouse downtown was just a bag of clothes left by a homeless man.

Baton Rouge Police gave the all clear around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. There was a heavy police presence outside the courthouse. At one point law enforcement deployed a bomb robot to get closer to the package.

Authorities briefly closed parts of Florida Street in both directions between I-110 and 7th Street as police worked to clear the scene.