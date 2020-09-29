65°
Suspicious package outside courthouse was 'bag of clothes'
BATON ROUGE - U.S. Marshals say a suspicious package that closed streets outside the federal courthouse downtown was just a bag of clothes left by a homeless man.
Baton Rouge Police gave the all clear around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. There was a heavy police presence outside the courthouse. At one point law enforcement deployed a bomb robot to get closer to the package.
Authorities briefly closed parts of Florida Street in both directions between I-110 and 7th Street as police worked to clear the scene.
Moments ago, this explosive robot just went back to the federal building. pic.twitter.com/yAIWgjRZqU— Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) February 14, 2017
