'Suspicious' overnight fire sends Central firefighter to hospital

15 hours 6 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, July 20 2019 Jul 20, 2019 July 20, 2019 11:12 AM July 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Blake Fugler

BATON ROUGE - A late-night house fire near North Sherwood Forest Drive sent a firefighter to the hospital. 

Central Fire Department says they received reports of the blaze on the 4300 block of Fort Myers Drive around 11:48 p.m. Friday night. Once crews arrived on scene they found the flames burning through the roof of the home. Firefighters quickly put the blaze out, the fire was under control at 12:26 a.m. 

One firefighter was injured in efforts to put out the blaze. He was transported to Our Lady of the Lake hospital and treated for dehydration then later discharged. No other injuries were reported.

The fire is being investigated by Baton Rouge Fire Investigators as it is considered "suspicious" in nature. Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

The Red Cross was called to help the family.

