'Suspicious' man fled LSU police, wanted for battery of an officer

BATON ROUGE- LSU Police are trying to identify a man who fled from officers last week.

A university spokesperson says police tried to stop the individual on Jan. 12 after receiving reports of a suspicious person on campus. The man ran after officers tried to question him near Tiger Stadium.

Authorities say the man has a tattoo located on his right wrist.

The unidentified man is wanted for criminal trespass, flight from an officer, and battery of an officer.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is urged to call LSU Police at (225) 578-3231 or to submit an anonymous tip online by visiting https://www.lsu.edu/police/.