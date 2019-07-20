'Suspicious' fire overnight sends a Central firefighter to the hospital

BATON ROUGE - A fire reported near midnight sent one firefighter to the hospital. He was discharged at around 7 a.m. with no serious complications.

The call for the blaze on the 4300 block of Fort Myers Drive came in at 11:48 p.m. The fire was already burning through the roof of the home when the first Central Fire Department truck arrived on the scene. Firefighters quickly sprayed water onto the house to the right of the fire in order to save it.

More crews were called in and the fire was under control at 12:26 a.m. One firefighter from Central was taken to the Our Lady of the Lake hospital by EMS, but he was discharged with no serious complications a few hours later after being treated for dehydration due to his efforts fighting the large fire. No other injuries were reported.

The fire is being investigated by Baton Rouge Fire Investigators as it is considered "suspicious" in nature. Anyone having information on the fire is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

The Red Cross was called to help the family.