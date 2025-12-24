61°
Suspended LSU guard accused of sexual assault

7 years 4 months 3 days ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 August 21, 2018 12:06 PM August 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - The suspension of an LSU football player earlier this month coincided with his arrest over sexual assault allegations.

According to arrest documents, 19-year-old Ed Ingram was arrested by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office Aug. 2, a day before the Tigers' preseason training camp began.

The incident in question was reported in August 2017, shortly before the Texas native began his first semester at LSU. The Desoto Police Department, which originally filed the warrant, tells WBRZ both Ingram and the victim were minors at the time of the alleged assault. Police have not revealed the victim's exact age.

Coach Ed Orgeron announced Aug. 3 that Ingram had been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules, a day after LSU Athletics officials said they had been made aware of the arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

