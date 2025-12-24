Latest Weather Blog
Suspended LSU guard accused of sexual assault
BATON ROUGE - The suspension of an LSU football player earlier this month coincided with his arrest over sexual assault allegations.
According to arrest documents, 19-year-old Ed Ingram was arrested by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office Aug. 2, a day before the Tigers' preseason training camp began.
The incident in question was reported in August 2017, shortly before the Texas native began his first semester at LSU. The Desoto Police Department, which originally filed the warrant, tells WBRZ both Ingram and the victim were minors at the time of the alleged assault. Police have not revealed the victim's exact age.
Coach Ed Orgeron announced Aug. 3 that Ingram had been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules, a day after LSU Athletics officials said they had been made aware of the arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.
