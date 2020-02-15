52°
Suspended LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton reinstated by NCAA

1 year 5 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 August 23, 2018 6:24 PM August 23, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: HILARY SCHEINUK/THE ADVOCATE

BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron announced Thursday that cornerback Kristian Fulton has been reinstated by the NCAA.

Coach Orgeron made the announcement to the media Thursday evening.  Fulton served one year of a two-year suspension for cheating an NCAA drug test.

Orgeron says Fulton will be ready to go in week one against Miami.

