Suspects tried to steal ATM, left stolen truck at crime scene
SOUTH VACHERIE - Deputies are searching for three suspects who tried to steal an ATM with a stolen truck early Saturday morning.
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m. the security alarm was activated at First American Bank in South Vacherie. Upon arrival, deputies found an abandoned truck with chains running from the ATM to the vehicle.
An hour earlier, the truck was reported stolen from St. Charles Parish.
Anyone with information about the suspects should call (225) 562-2200.
