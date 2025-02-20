40°
Suspects sought for vehicle burglaries on Southeastern's campus
HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying and locating two men suspected in a number of vehicle burglaries on Southeastern Louisiana University's campus.
SLU Police said they investigated six burglaries that took place Monday and Tuesday. The suspects used a car stolen from a Tickfaw gas station Feb. 14 to commit these crimes, police said.
The vehicle is identified as a green 2011 Dodge Durango with a Louisiana license plate that reads 738 CCX. An image captured shows one suspect wearing a white shirt, grey hoodie and blue-and-white jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call SLU police at 985-549-2222 or share a tip with investigators anonymously at 1-800-554-5245.
