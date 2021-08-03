79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspects arrested in Bourbon Street shooting that injured five people

32 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, August 03 2021 Aug 3, 2021 August 03, 2021 3:35 PM August 03, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - Police arrested two suspects in the investigation of the early morning shooting Sunday that injured five people.

New Orleans Police Department said 22-year-old Markez Jefferson was the shooter who opened fire around 2 a.m. on the corner of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue. 

Surveillance video from a balcony showed people sprinting out of the area when shots were fired.

Jefferson was booked on five counts of attempted second-degree murder. Officers also arrested 20-year-old Nathan Saavedra. He was booked on one count of obstruction of justice.

Trending News

Officers said they are still looking for Kareem Carter, who is wanted for illegally carrying a firearm as a felon and obstruction of justice.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days