Latest Weather Blog
Suspects arrested in Bourbon Street shooting that injured five people
NEW ORLEANS - Police arrested two suspects in the investigation of the early morning shooting Sunday that injured five people.
New Orleans Police Department said 22-year-old Markez Jefferson was the shooter who opened fire around 2 a.m. on the corner of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue.
Surveillance video from a balcony showed people sprinting out of the area when shots were fired.
Mass shooting confirmed on world-famous Bourbon Street in New Orleans, #Louisiana. #BourbonStreet pic.twitter.com/4X0TK5cUG6— Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) August 1, 2021
Jefferson was booked on five counts of attempted second-degree murder. Officers also arrested 20-year-old Nathan Saavedra. He was booked on one count of obstruction of justice.
Trending News
Officers said they are still looking for Kareem Carter, who is wanted for illegally carrying a firearm as a felon and obstruction of justice.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort