Suspects arrested in Bourbon Street shooting that injured five people

NEW ORLEANS - Police arrested two suspects in the investigation of the early morning shooting Sunday that injured five people.

New Orleans Police Department said 22-year-old Markez Jefferson was the shooter who opened fire around 2 a.m. on the corner of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue.

Surveillance video from a balcony showed people sprinting out of the area when shots were fired.

Jefferson was booked on five counts of attempted second-degree murder. Officers also arrested 20-year-old Nathan Saavedra. He was booked on one count of obstruction of justice.

Officers said they are still looking for Kareem Carter, who is wanted for illegally carrying a firearm as a felon and obstruction of justice.