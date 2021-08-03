Suspects arrested in Bourbon Street shooting that injured five people

79°
2 hours 14 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, August 03 2021 Aug 3, 2021 August 03, 2021 3:35 PM August 03, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - Police arrested two suspects in the investigation of the early morning shooting Sunday that injured five people.

New Orleans Police Department said 22-year-old Markez Jefferson was the shooter who opened fire around 2 a.m. on the corner of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue. 

Surveillance video from a balcony showed people sprinting out of the area when shots were fired.

Jefferson was booked on five counts of attempted second-degree murder. Officers also arrested 20-year-old Nathan Saavedra. He was booked on one count of obstruction of justice.

Officers said they are still looking for Kareem Carter, who is wanted for illegally carrying a firearm as a felon and obstruction of justice.

