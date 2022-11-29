Suspects arrested after man tried running over Slidell police officer

SLIDELL - Police arrested a man accused of trying to run over an officer, and a woman for running from officials Wednesday.

32-year-old Ricky Cooper and his passenger, 19-year-old Aliyah Sharrieff, were arrested in connection with the situation.

Officials said police were attempting to stop a U-Haul truck at a gas station that was reported as stolen by the New Orleans Police Department.

When the officer ordered the suspects out of the truck, police said Sharrieff got out and ran. Cooper then circled the parking lot and sped towards the officer in an attempt to run him over. The officer, fearing for his life, fired two rounds into the front of the truck in an attempt to stop Cooper. The suspect continued driving, narrowly missing the officer and Sharrieff, according to investigators.

Cooper drove to a nearby Walmart, but the truck he was in was blocked by other responding officers. Police said Cooper then jumped out and attempted to flee. He was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Cooper is facing charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, resisting an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, and on an outstanding warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle out of New Orleans. Sharrieff is being charged with resisting an officer and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Cooper was treated on scene for minor injuries due to being cut by glass from the shattered windshield of the truck.

The officer who fired his weapon is being placed on administrative duty pending the final outcome of the investigation.