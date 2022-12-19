44°
Suspects allegedly took Livingston Parish elementary buses for 'joyride' early Monday morning

36 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, December 19 2022 Dec 19, 2022 December 19, 2022 8:32 AM December 19, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DENHAM SPRINGS - Parents received a message this morning reading that some of their children's buses had been 'messed with;' officials say they were taken for overnight joyrides. 

South Fork Elementary in Livingston Parish saw a large police presence Monday morning as investigators found two buses damaged and a vehicle left in drive in a nearby field. 

The buses were mostly undamaged, with only a dinged door and low batteries as evidence to the joyrides. 

A bright orange car was also left in a patch of grass near the school, running and left in drive, with no suspects around. 

School was still in session Monday, and no danger to students was reported. 

This is a developing story.

