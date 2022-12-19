44°
Suspects allegedly took Livingston Parish elementary buses for 'joyride' early Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Parents received a message this morning reading that some of their children's buses had been 'messed with;' officials say they were taken for overnight joyrides.
South Fork Elementary in Livingston Parish saw a large police presence Monday morning as investigators found two buses damaged and a vehicle left in drive in a nearby field.
The buses were mostly undamaged, with only a dinged door and low batteries as evidence to the joyrides.
A bright orange car was also left in a patch of grass near the school, running and left in drive, with no suspects around.
School was still in session Monday, and no danger to students was reported.
This is a developing story.
