Suspected gunman identified in Tennessee church shooting that left 1 dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have released the identity of a suspect in a Tennessee church shooting.
Metropolitan Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron identified the suspect as 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson of Murfreesboro.
Aaron says Samson has been discharged from Vanderbilt University Hospital and charging warrants are being obtained.
Aaron says the gunman arrived in the parking lot as services were being let out Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. Aaron says a woman who was walking to her vehicle was fatally shot.
Aaron says the gunman then entered the rear of the church and six people were shot. Aaron says a churchgoer who confronted the gunman was pistol-whipped by the suspect, who then shot himself.
Before the shooting, a man with the same name and description as the suspect posted some bizarre messages on social media.
On Samson's Facebook page, a post in the hours before the shooting read, "Everything you've ever doubted or made to be believe as false, is real. & vice versa, B."
Another post read, "Become the creator instead of what's created . Whatever you say, goes."
And a third post read, "You are more than what they told us."
Samson also posted several shirtless photos of himself flexing his muscles. In some he wears a tank top that reads "Beast Mode."
Nashville police have not commented on the posts.
