Suspected gunman crashed car after drive-by shooting in BR neighborhood; teenager shot outside his home

BATON ROUGE - An accused gunman crashed into a parked car just moments after he shot two people outside their house in a brazen drive-by attack, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday along Maplewood Drive. Two people, a 16-year-old and 25-year-old were reportedly shot in the front yard of their home. Both are expected to survive.

Immediately after the attack, deputies say the shooter — identified as 20-year-old Jarrius Snearl — crashed into a parked car in that same neighborhood. Sheriff's deputies said Snearl was seen getting out the car with an assault rifle-style weapon. He reportedly ran from law enforcement, tossing the rifle and the car's license plate during the chase.

Shortly afterward, WBRZ captured video of East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies loading Snearl into the back of a sheriff's office vehicle.

Investigators later learned the rifle used in the attack was reported missing to the Baytown Police Department in Texas.

Snearl admitted to being behind the wheel of the car when it crashed but denied shooting anyone. He was booked Thursday on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated flight, obstruction of justice, hit and run, and possession of a stolen firearm.