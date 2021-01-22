Suspected gunman charged with killing man who tried to stop car theft

BATON ROUGE - Nearly two years after a man was gunned down while trying to stop someone from stealing his car, the suspected gunman is now facing charges.

Bobby Earl, 31, was arrested Thursday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of second-degree murder.

Earl was allegedly attempting to steal the car of Everette Williams, 28, at the time of the shooting in February 2019. When Williams tried to intervene, Earl allegedly shot him.

Williams was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries a day later.

Earl fled the area and was captured in January 2021 with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.