Suspected drunk driver arrested in crash that put 6-year-old in hospital

WATSON - Police believe a woman was driving impaired when she flipped an SUV over the weekend, seriously hurting a 6-year-old.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday on LA 1019 in Watson.

Troopers believe the driver, 29-year-old Hannah Revoir, went off-road and flipped her vehicle. Four passengers were inside the vehicle at the time, including two who were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. One of those passengers was a 6-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt, said to be in critical condition.

Revoir and the other two passengers had less severe injuries.

Police believe Revoir was impaired at the time of the wreck, and investigators took a toxicology sample for testing. Charges suggest Revoir had an open alcohol container in the car.

Revoir, who's a felon, was also in possession of a firearm at the time of the crash.

After she was medically cleared, troopers took Revoir into custody and booked her on charges of DWI (1st offense) with child endangerment, careless operation, driving without a license, open container violation, child restraint violation, vehicular negligent injuring, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.