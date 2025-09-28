80°
Suspected drunk driver arrested after leaving scene of crash that injured one person
ZACHARY - A suspected drunk driver was booked into jail after causing a crash that left one person injured, law enforcement said.
An affidavit from State Police said 35-year-old Henry Babin was in a wreck with another vehicle along La. 67 near J. Wicker Road in Zachary shortly before midnight on Sept. 27.
LSP said the other driver was injured and had to be taken to a hospital by AirMed.
Instead of calling for help, Babin kept driving for nearly a mile and a half before being detained. He failed a field sobriety test and blew a .158 BAC, even though he told troopers at the scene he only drank two beers.
Babin was booked for driving while impaired, hit and run, failure to seek assistance, careless operation and expired insurance.
