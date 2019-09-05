Suspected dealers caught with stash of drugs, cash in Livingston Parish hotel

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Wednesday after deputies found them with a large assortment of drugs in an area hotel.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says Richard Kinney Jr. and Jessica Einsworth, both of Hammond, were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on their hotel room in Denham Springs.

Deputies seized the following items found inside.

-1.51 pounds of Methamphetamine

-MDMA

-Hydrocodone

-Suboxone

-Marijuana

-Amphetamine

-Heroin

-1 handgun

-$633.00 cash

The sheriff's office did not immediately name which hotel in which the bust took place.

Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Jail Wednesday.