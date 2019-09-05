93°
Suspected dealers caught with stash of drugs, cash in Livingston Parish hotel

September 05, 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Wednesday after deputies found them with a large assortment of drugs in an area hotel.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says Richard Kinney Jr. and Jessica Einsworth, both of Hammond, were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on their hotel room in Denham Springs. 

Deputies seized the following items found inside.

-1.51 pounds of Methamphetamine
-MDMA
-Hydrocodone
-Suboxone
-Marijuana
-Amphetamine
-Heroin
-1 handgun
-$633.00 cash

The sheriff's office did not immediately name which hotel in which the bust took place.

Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Jail Wednesday.

