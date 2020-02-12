Suspected car thief in critical condition after crashing into tree, ejecting from vehicle during chase

BATON ROUGE - A suspect crashed and ejected from a stolen vehicle Wednesday night following a car chase with law enforcement. A resident was also transported to the hospital after the motor of the vehicle was thrown off the car and through an apartment door nearby.

The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say the victim told authorities his 2017 black Jaguar was stolen from the Millerville Target parking lot. The victim had a keyfob in the car and was able to track the vehicle and give authorities the location of the suspect.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies found the stolen car and suspect on the corner of Florida Blvd. and O'neal Ln. Deputies attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but the driver sped off. A few minutes later deputies found the suspect had crashed the car into a tree on 1400 Old Hammond Hwy. near the Hickory Creek Subdivision. He had ejected from his vehicle.

Emergency crews are reporting the motor of the Jaguar also ejected from the vehicle and went through the front door of a nearby apartment, striking a resident. That resident was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was transported to a hospital in critical condition.