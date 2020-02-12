Latest Weather Blog
Suspected car thief rushed to hospital after crashing into tree, ejecting from vehicle during chase
BATON ROUGE - A suspect crashed and ejected from a stolen vehicle Wednesday night following a car chase with law enforcement.
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say the victim told authorities his 2017 black Jaguar was stolen from the Millerville Target parking lot. The victim had a keyfob in the car and was able to track the vehicle and give authorities the location of the suspect.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies found the stolen car and suspect on the corner of Florida Blvd. and O'neal Ln. Deputies attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but the driver sped off. A few minutes later deputies found the suspect had crashed the car into a tree on Old Hammond Hwy. near the Hickory Creek Subdivision. He had ejected from his vehicle.
The suspect was transported to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
