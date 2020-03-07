51°
Police searching for two females suspected of carjacking; leaving one injured

Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening. 

Around 8:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Lake Calais Court near Staring Lane.

According to police, two black females carjacked a victim and shot them. 

Police have recovered the vehicle and are currently looking for the suspects. 

The victim received non-life threatening injuries. 

Details are limited at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. 

