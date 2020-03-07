Police searching for two females suspected of carjacking; leaving one injured

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Lake Calais Court near Staring Lane.

According to police, two black females carjacked a victim and shot them.

Police have recovered the vehicle and are currently looking for the suspects.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.