Suspect wanted for pulling gun, demanding victims' purses in Central

CENTRAL - Authorities are investigating an attempted robbery and a robbery that were reported across the street from each other.

Initial reports say the first incident happened in the parking lot of Wing Stop on Wax Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office a man armed with a gun demanded the victim's purse. The victim refused to hand over the bag, and the suspect fled the scene.

The other incident was reported in the Walmart parking lot on Sullivan Road. Once again, the sheriff's office said the armed man demanded a woman's purse. The victim complied and asked for a few items that were inside.

Authorities say the suspect gave the woman back the bag and demanded cash instead. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene.

Detectives believe both crimes were committed by the same person.

The investigation remains ongoing.