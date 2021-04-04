75°
Suspect wanted for allegedly setting an occupied apartment building on fire, according to BRFD
BATON ROUGE - Officials are searching for a 37-year-old male, who is accused of intentionally setting a fire at an apartment building.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Milton Maloid allegedly set a fire at the Choctaw Lodge Apartments at 4115 Mohican Prescott Crossover on Tuesday, March 30.
The building was occupied when the fire was set, says BRFD.
Maloid is wanted for aggravated arson and criminal damage to property.
Anyone with information about Maloid's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers or Fire Investigators at (225)354-1419.
