70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect wanted for allegedly setting an occupied apartment building on fire, according to BRFD

4 hours 10 minutes 51 seconds ago Sunday, April 04 2021 Apr 4, 2021 April 04, 2021 3:07 PM April 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo:

BATON ROUGE -  Officials are searching for a 37-year-old male, who is accused of intentionally setting a fire at an apartment building.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Milton Maloid allegedly set a fire at the Choctaw Lodge Apartments at 4115 Mohican Prescott Crossover on Tuesday, March 30.   

The building was occupied when the fire was set, says BRFD. 

Maloid is wanted for aggravated arson and criminal damage to property. 

Anyone with information about Maloid's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers or Fire Investigators at (225)354-1419.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days