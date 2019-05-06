Suspect wanted after officer shot, killed in Biloxi Sunday

Photo: WLOX

BILOXI, Miss. - Authorities are looking for a man accused of shooting and killing a police officer in Mississippi Sunday night.

According to WLOX, the officer died from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot outside a city building just after 10 p.m. Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said first responders rushed the officer to Merit Health.

The shooting happened outside the Lopez Quave Public Safety Center on Porter Avenue. Authorities say the suspect approached the officer in the public safety center's parking lot. The man reportedly shot the officer multiple times before fleeing the scene, WLOX reports.

During a Monday press conference, the officer was identified as Robert Mckeithen.

The suspect is described as a thin man between 5'7" and 5'10". At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black shirt, navy blue shorts, and a rolled-up red beanie.

The Gulfport Police Department was asked to lead the investigation.