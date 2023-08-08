Suspect turns himself in after deadly shooting on 17th Street

UPDATE: BRPD says Deandre Hollins was taken into custody Monday after turning himself in, following a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Hollins will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated assault.

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a man they believe shot two people Sunday afternoon.

Authorities believe that Deandre Hollins is responsible killing one person and injuring another for following an altercation. The incident happened in the 500 block of 17th Street around 8:30 p.m.

According to a release, 41-year-old Kelvin Howard was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a 32-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.

Hollis is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated assault.