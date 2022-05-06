86°
Overnight manhunt in Capital Heights neighborhood stemmed from earlier carjacking; 3 arrested

Thursday, May 05 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A sprawling police search that unfolded in the Capital Heights area before sunrise Friday was tied to an earlier carjacking.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, three people were taken into custody near Glenmore Avenue after the manhunt, which was related to a carjacking that happened Thursday on Mead Road. The department said an 18-year-old and two 19-year-olds were arrested.

Police believe one of the suspects accidentally shot himself while evading officers in the area of Blanchard Street. The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital and will be booked upon their release.

The department did not immediately share additional details related to the initial carjacking.

This is a developing story.

