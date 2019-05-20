Suspect shot by employee after attempting to rob convenience store

BATON ROUGE - A man has been shot by an employee of a convenience store after attempting to rob it.

According to BRPD, a male suspect attempted to rob the Neighbors Food Mart on 2879 Dougherty Dr around 8 a.m Sunday morning. An employee of the store then shot the suspect.

The alleged robber was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

So far this is all the information available at this time.